Latest News

a compact ITX case designed to strike a balance between size and compatibility, allowing high performance components to fit comfortably in a small form factor space
The DB4, an incredible fanless case design that blurs the lines between technology and art.
The BC1, a truly exceptional benchtable that redefines the product category in every aspect of portability, aesthetics, quality and design
An understated yet stunning design that combines performance and compatibility with a form factor that perfectly compliments any home theater environment
Our latest small form factor chassis that delivers new levels of compatibility and performance, with a design that is nothing short of stunning
With it’s ultra efficient, fanless CPU cooling system, the FC8 Evo is ideal for small, powerful and quiet systems
With its thin profile, standard AV width and 10mm thick precision CNC’d front panel, the FC5 Alpha fits perfectly in any high end home theatre setup.
The F7C Alpha, an actively cooled all aluminium chassis for powerful yet compact systems
The all aluminium F1C Evo, an ultra compact mini-ITX case that fits perfectly into any environment