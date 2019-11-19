DA2 ITX Chassis

a compact ITX case designed to strike a balance between size and compatibility, allowing high performance components to fit comfortably in a small form factor space

DB4 Fanless Aluminium Chassis

The DB4, an incredible fanless case design that blurs the lines between technology and art.

BC1 Open Benchtable

The BC1, a truly exceptional benchtable that redefines the product category in every aspect of portability, aesthetics, quality and design

FC10 Alpha Fanless Chassis

An understated yet stunning design that combines performance and compatibility with a form factor that perfectly compliments any home theater environment

FC9 Alpha Fanless Chassis

Our latest small form factor chassis that delivers new levels of compatibility and performance, with a design that is nothing short of stunning

FC8 Alpha Fanless Chassis

With it’s ultra efficient, fanless CPU cooling system, the FC8 Evo is ideal for small, powerful and quiet systems

FC5 Alpha Fanless Chassis

With its thin profile, standard AV width and 10mm thick precision CNC’d front panel, the FC5 Alpha fits perfectly in any high end home theatre setup.

F7C Alpha Aluminium Chassis

The F7C Alpha, an actively cooled all aluminium chassis for powerful yet compact systems

F1C Evo Mini-ITX Chassis

The all aluminium F1C Evo, an ultra compact mini-ITX case that fits perfectly into any environment

Latest News

DA2 Accessories Released

November 19, 2019
We are pleased to announce a host of new accessories for the DA2 that expand upon the functionality of this ...
3D Product Models Available

October 18, 2019
As part of our effort to continually find new ways to improve not only our product design but also the build ...
DA2 Product Announcement

May 24, 2018
We are pleased to announce the DA2 ....... in short Its a compact ITX case designed to strike a balance ...
Latest Reviews

DA2 - HWT.dk

May 5, 2020
I know the design is a personal preference, but in my view, this case is looks and is built quite nice. ...
DA2 - Tek Syndicate

April 30, 2020
The Best Mini ITX/DTX Case We've Seen? - watch the full video
DA2 - TechPowerUp

April 29, 2020
The Streacom DA2 is an absolutely beautiful chassis. With its aluminium wrapped body and tool-less side ...
